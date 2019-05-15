Mick Jagger is Dancing His Ass Off One Month After Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger Time's On My Side ... Dancing Ass Off Again Post Heart Surgery

It's safe to say Mick Jagger's ticker's back in tip-top shape, because he's busting out all sorts of moves in the dance studio ... and it's impressive!!!

The 75-year-old Rolling Stones frontman is back in a studio practicing dance routines. In this video, he's grooving and singing along to "Techno Fan" by a much newer English rock band, The Wombats ... and it's clear the young whippersnappers could learn a thing or two by watching Mick.

Dude's still got crazy stage presence.

Jagger's spry dance session is pretty incredible considering he had a stent put in his heart just over a month ago. Still no word on when the Stones will reschedule the tour dates that were postponed when Mick had the surgery ... but this video's a good sign.

Even his 19-year-old son, Lucas, commented, "Oh woah," on the vid.

You said it, kid.

BTW, if you wanna rock out like Mick to the same song ... here it is. Good luck!