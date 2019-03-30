Rolling Stones Tour Canceled Something's Wrong with Mick

Rolling Stones Concert Tour Canceled Because of Mick Jagger's Illness

The Rolling Stones have pulled the plug on their summer No Filter North American tour because Mick Jagger has health issues.

The Stones announced the cancellation on Facebook, "Unfortunately today the Rolling Stones have had to announce the postponement of their upcoming US / Canada tour dates. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly."

As for why the tour dates were 86'd ... "Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

The statement does not disclose the nature of the illness.

The statement ends with a message from Mick ... “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets," he said. "I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

This would have been the Stones first North American tour since 2016. It was supposed to fire up April 20 in Miami and end June 29 in Ontario, Canada. The concerts were supposed to dovetail with the release of 10 live tracks.

The good news ... the tour dates are supposed to be rescheduled.