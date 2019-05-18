Comedy Store Co-Founder Sammy Shore Dead at 92

Sammy Shore -- the Comedy Store co-founder and the father of actor Pauly Shore -- has died, according to his longtime club.

The veteran comedian passed away peacefully at his Las Vegas home surrounded by friends and family, per a Facebook post from the Comedy Store itself. The company says he died of natural causes.

Sammy was doing comedy as recently as his 90th birthday!!! Where else would he rather celebrate than his own place of business?

Sammy co-founded the Comedy Store with his wife, Mitzi, and his writing partner Rudy Deluca in 1972, establishing the place in the heart of Hollywood on the Sunset Strip. The club went on to host some of the biggest names in comedy and continues to be a cornerstone of stand-up.

Just to give you a sense of who's performed at the Comedy Store -- Jerry Seinfeld, Eddie Murphy, Jim Carrey, Richard Pryor, Dave Chappelle, Whoopi Goldberg, Andy Kaufman, Chris Rock, Martin Lawrence, Robin Williams, George Wallace, David Letterman and many, many more famous comics.

Sammy's former spouse, Mitzi, died last year after battling a neurological disorder for years. She and Sammy had four children, Pauly, Scott, Sandy and Peter.

Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say that you are my father. When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace.



Your son and fellow stand up comic, Love,

Pauly#thecomedystore pic.twitter.com/Uw9K3qtKFr — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) May 18, 2019

Sammy was 92. RIP