Blac Chyna Makes Up with Her Mom, Tokyo Toni, After Public Rift

Exclusive Video

Blac Chyna and her mother are tight again -- and their reunion in Atlanta was heartfelt and touching, to say the least.

BC gave her mom, Tokyo Toni, a big hug Saturday night at the Sparkles Skating Ring, where it appears Chyna was throwing some kind of event. Check out their embrace on the red carpet -- you can tell Chyna is genuinely surprised to see Toni there ... but ecstatic too.

They even kept the love fest going once inside, with Chyna posting a video of them hugging it out on a felted bench.

Love you mommy! 🙏🏽

When we asked Toni what message she had for Chyna in light of their reconciliation, she told a thing or two about family ... and how that bond always trumps everything else.

You'll recall ... Toni criticized Blac Chyna's parenting a few months ago with regards to how she was raising Dream, saying Rob Kardashian should get full custody until Chyna got it together. Chyna fired back, basically telling her ma to mind her own damn business.

Rob and Chyna settled their custody battle soon after that though, and everything seems to have been pretty smooth in Chyna's life since. Well, kinda ... still a couple bumps here and there.

But, as far she and her mama bear go, they're two peas in a pod now, it seems.