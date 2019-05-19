Blac Chyna Claims Hairdresser Lied, Plans to Sue for Property Damage

Blac Chyna Plans to Sue Hairdresser ... She Pulled a Jussie!!!

Blac Chyna insists she was the victim, not the aggressor, in an altercation with her hairdresser -- which means exactly what you think it does ... Chyna's gearing up to sue her ass.

Sources close to BC tell TMZ ... her team has spoken to detectives about last weekend's hairdresser brouhaha and told authorities the woman "pulled a Jussie Smollett" by filing a false police report.

We're told BC's adamant she was the victim of an attack and not the other way around. She claims she suffered damage to her home and her Rolls-Royce when the hairdresser hurled soda cans. The house damage is a window ledge, we're told -- and the car damage is a banged-up bumper.

Might sound like much, but remember ...we're talking about a Rolls.

Chyna also denies pulling a knife during the incident, and as we've told you ... there's no video evidence so far showing she wielded a weapon.

Our sources say once Chyna is back from NYC -- where she's been hanging out with Wendy Williams -- she plans on getting with her legal team and filing a lawsuit against the hairdresser. She also has an appointment to get an estimate on the damage to her car and home.

As we reported ... Chyna is listed as a suspect in the police report for assault with a deadly weapon, and because her 6-year-old son, King, was at the house during the fracas, the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services got involved.

The case has yet to be turned over to prosecutors.