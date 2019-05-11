Blac Chyna Allegedly Threatens Stylist with Knife Hairdresser Hurls Soda Cans

10:34 AM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Blac Chyna appears as a named suspect on an assault with a deadly weapon report.

Blac Chyna and her hairdresser got into it early Saturday AM, and it allegedly ended with Chyna pulling a knife on the stylist who then hurled soda cans at Chyna's car.

Chyna and her stylist were at her San Fernando Valley home when things got heated ... we're told over money Chyna alleged owed the hairdresser.

We know the hairdresser filed a police report, claiming Chyna threatened her with a knife when the stylist asked for payment. Our Chyna sources deny she pulled a knife, but claim the hairdresser left in a huff and threw soda cans at Chyna's car.

We're told Chyna's 6-year-old child, King, whom she shares with Tyga, was present during the fight ... and now that a police report has been filed, we're told the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services will get involved and at the very least do a welfare check.

This isn't the first time Chyna has gotten into it with the hired help. She and her makeup artist got into a fight in January at Chyna's home and the police were called.

Originally Published -- 9:49 AM PT