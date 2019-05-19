'Ballers' Star Carl McDowell Beat Up By TMT Boxer ... Jay Glazer Throws In Towel

Pro Boxer Beats Up 'Ballers' Star, Jay Glazer Throws In Towel

EXCLUSIVE

Here's video of one of the stars of HBO's "Ballers" being fed to the wolves by Jay Glazer ... and in this case the wolf is one of the best boxers in the world Ava Knight, who pounded the poor guy silly.

The poor guy is Carl McDowell, he plays TTD on "Ballers," and from everything we've heard (and of course, we hear a lot) he's a pretty solid dude that everybody likes.

So why Glazer decided to unleash Knight on him at his Unbreakable Gym is beyond us, but Jay did, and we're now doing the same thing you are, watching the video, and being happy it's not us.

In case you were wondering, Ava is a WBC World female Flyweight champ who just joined Floyd Mayweather's Money Team, so basically, she's a killer.

We gotta say, Carl took the shots pretty well -- at first -- then Jay had to intervene and do what Duke should've done in "Rocky IV" ... THROW THE DAMN TOWEL.

Hope you're okay Carl ... shame on you Jay (not really, it was hilarious).