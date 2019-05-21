D.L. Hughley Rips Abortion Bans in States Where it 'Was Okay to Rape Slaves'

D.L. Hughley Rips Abortion Bans ... Same States Where They Raped Slaves

D.L. Hughley is noticing a clear correlation between the states passing new laws to virtually ban abortions ... and the states with brutal histories of raping slaves.

We got the comedian at LAX and asked him if it's fair to compare the plight of women today to that of African-Americans in the Civil Rights movement.

D.L. says the two battles are one and the same, because women are having reproductive rights stripped away in the same states where those in power have always felt they had ownership over other people's bodies.

As you know ... 9 states have recently passed strict abortion bills -- Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Utah -- with some even outlawing abortion for rape and incest.

Tons of celebs have already come out against new efforts to overturn Roe vs. Wade ... with Leslie Jones going nuclear on 'SNL' and Alyssa Milano calling for a "sex strike."

Check out our clip ... D.L. thinks it's no coincidence the restrictive new laws are largely being passed in former slave states, and he's railing on state governments for essentially preventing women from having a seat at the table.