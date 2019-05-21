Elizabeth Warren, AOC Say 'Game of Thrones' Finale Screwed Women

Elizabeth Warren, AOC 'GoT' Writers Screwed Women Right Off the Iron Throne!!!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ﻿are PISSED at the ending of "Game of Thrones" ... and they're lamenting the fact a woman didn't end up ruling all of Westeros.

The 2020 Presidential candidate and freshman Congresswoman are airing their grievances with HBO's writers ... ripping the men who wrote the script and bashing them for making Daenerys Targaryen go crazy in the final episodes (tiny spoiler alert).

Liz and AOC seemed to have their hearts set on Dany sitting on the Iron Throne when all was said and done -- but add they were also let down again by Sansa Stark's storyline (bigger spoiler alert).

As you know by now ... the wheelchair-bound Bran Stark ended up as king (umm, huge spoiler alert), a fact that earned some praise from the National Organization on Disability.

For pretty obvious reasons, Sen. Warren would love to have a woman earn the ultimate title. Nudge nudge, wink wink ... 2020 political foreshadowing??

No word if either signed the petition to remake the final season.