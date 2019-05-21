'Game of Thrones' Did Good for the Disabled, But ... Bran the Broken? Really???

'Game of Thrones' Gets Props From Disability Org, But Finale Misstepped

EXCLUSIVE

"Game of Thrones" broke down barriers for the disabled community during its 8-year run ... a fact that's earning the show high praise, even though one group says producers made a big flub in the finale.

Felicia Nurmsen -- a top dog at the National Organization on Disability -- tells TMZ ... the hit HBO show gets tons of props for working on behalf of those with disabilities, 'cause it didn't shy away from the subject and served as a pretty accurate mirror to our society, even in a fantasy setting.

Specifically, Nurmsen says she's impressed with the story lines and ultimate fates of 2 of the most prominent characters with disabilities on 'GoT' -- Tyrion Lannister and Bran Stark.

She says even though wheelchair-bound Bran and Tyrion, a little person, were often written off by other characters, they landed in powerful positions in the end by resorting to natural born (or divinely-gained) gifts.

SPOILER ALERT -- if you're not among the 19 mil who watched Sunday night.

Bran is named King of Westeros and Tyrion becomes his hand.

That said ... Nurmsen can't help but point out the irony that even when a disabled person reaches the highest point -- the Iron Throne -- 'GoT' writers leaned into the narrative that disabled people aren't whole.

Case in point ... Tyrion and co. end up dubbing their new king, "Bran the Broken." You could see that as an attempt to embrace his disability as a good thing, but Nurmsen suggests it's problematic.

Two steps up, one step back?