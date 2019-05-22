Kim Kardashian Takes North West to Disneyland For Friend's Birthday

Kim Kardashian & North West Let's Go Party ... At Disneyland!!!

Kim Kardashian and North West ﻿are getting their party on before Memorial Day Weekend ... hitting up Disneyland for a best friends' birthday bash!!!

Kim and her oldest daughter spent their Wednesday at the Happiest Place on Earth ... cutting loose on some rides, hanging out with Mickey Mouse and grubbing down on some Mexican food.

KK's pushing a stroller ... but newborn baby boy Psalm West isn't the one getting an assist from mama. Guess the latest addition to Kim and Kanye West's growing brood isn't quite ready for his first trip to the Magic Kingdom.

Hey, Psalm wouldn't be able to go on the fun rides anyways. Sorry little buddy, Kim and North are having all the fun this time.