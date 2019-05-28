Justin Bieber No Plates, No Problem ... Cut a Break in Traffic Stop

Justin Bieber Pulled Over in His Lambo for Shadiness

Justin Bieber's Canadian side really shone through when a cop pulled him over in his Lamborghini and the traffic stop played out like a prime case of DWB -- driving while Bieber.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Bev Hills PD pulled over Justin Monday night because he didn't have a front license plate and his window tint was too dark.

We're told the cop decided not to write a ticket because Justin was polite, cooperative and respectful ... and agreed to take care of the car's issues right away. A lot of times, for a lot of people -- particularly entertainers -- that's at least a fix-it ticket. Just sayin' ...

Last time JB got pulled over in Bev Hills he wasn't so lucky -- he got a ticket for using his phone while driving.

Considering his past difficulties with Lambos, it's a pretty pleasant outcome for the Biebs.

So, no ... it was NOT too late to say "sorry" ... at least for BHPD.