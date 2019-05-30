Kanye West to David Letterman Mental Illness is Like a 'Sprained Brain' ... And At First, Docs Do Everything to Make it Worse

Kanye West Says a 'Sprained Brain' Doesn't Get Treated Like an Ankle

Kanye West described in vivid detail what it's like to have a bipolar episode, and he grouses doctors just don't get it ... and actually made it way worse for him.

Ye opened up about his mental health struggles to David Letterman for his Netflix show, 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' -- and we got hold of the footage where he tries to get people to imagine a sprained ankle and then transfer that concept to a sprained brain.

Listen to Kanye ... it's a revelation when you think of a doctor bearing down on a sprained ankle, causing pain and exacerbating the injury. Now, think of doctors doing the same sort of thing to a cerebellum.

Short story ... Kanye thinks doctors mess up the minds of patients who are struggling with mental illness, especially when they're first admitted for treatment.

TMZ broke the story ... Kanye had what seemed like a nervous breakdown back in 2016, which turned out to be a bipolar episode. He was handcuffed to a hospital bed and left alone, which only made things worse.

He says he's opening up about all this to start a conversation about the way we treat bipolar disorder.

The entire season -- which also includes interviews with Ellen DeGeneres and Melinda Gates -- drops Friday on Netflix and we're told through it all, Kanye is for the most part very cogent and clear.