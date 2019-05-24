Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate 5-Year Wedding Anniversary

Kim and Kanye Celebrate 5-Year Wedding Anniversary

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated a milestone a day early Thursday ... by venturing out to Santa Monica for an awesome dinner.

First, we gotta say ... she looks insanely hot. We can say that because, well, FACT.

As for the milestone ... today is their 5-year anniversary. K & K were married in Italy on May 24, 2014.

They celebrated their union at Giorgio Baldi, an amazing restaurant off the beaten path in Santa Monica.

They have a lot to celebrate actually. They just welcomed their 4th child, Psalm, into the world. Kim's also spending time getting prisoners freed who are serving ridiculously long sentences for low-level offenses. She's also studying around 18 hours a week for the California State Bar exam.

As for Kanye ... his Sunday Service in Calabasas has caught fire and is attracting huge crowds and tons of celebs.

Happy anniversary, and congrats!!!