Michael Bisping Punching Fat Guy's Belly On TV Set Is Hypnotic

There's something about watching UFC legend Michael Bisping punching his hands through a fat guy's doughy belly that's just captivating ...

This little fight session went down on the set of Cinemax series "Warrior" in Cape Town, South Africa -- where Bisping has a role as a smack-talking violent badass (what a stretch, right?)

In this particular scene, Bisping squared up with Kazakhstani stunt man Erden Telemisov -- but when the cameras stopped rolling, the two guys decided to have a little play fight of their own.

Bisping talked trash and then threw a flurry right into Erden's gut -- and watch the blubber fly!!!

Make sure to stick around for the slo-mo zoomed in shot ... which is just as fascinating!

FYI, "Warrior" is loosely based on the Tong Wars of the 1880s and is heavily influenced by the writings of Bruce Lee.