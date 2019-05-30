Offset Off the Hook ... In Phone Smashing Case

Offset Won't Be Charged in Felony Phone Smashing Case

Offset just got a huge weight lifted off his shoulders ... he won't face charges for allegedly smashing a fan's phone while shopping in a Target store -- but the fan's pretty happy too.

According to police in Sandy Springs, Georgia, the case has been closed by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... prosecutors decided not to pursue charges against Offset after the rapper and the fan, Junior Gibbons, hammered out a mutual agreement on their own. Gibbons previously told us he simply wanted Offset to pay for a new phone.

TMZ broke the story ... a felony arrest warrant was issued for Offset after Gibbons filed a police report over the incident inside the store. Video shot by Gibbons, on his phone, shows Offset smacking the device out of his hand -- and Gibbons claimed the screen shattered when the phone crashed to the ground.

As we reported ... Gibbons said his main reason for filing the police report was to get Offset to pony up for a replacement phone, and he didn't want Offset arrested.

Soooo ... classic win-win.