Jussie Smollett's Infamous Rope From Alleged Attack Surfaces in Photo

This is the rope Jussie Smollett says his "attackers" wrapped around his neck on a cold Chicago night.

Prosecutors just released a slew of evidence from its investigation that led to 16 criminal charges against the former "Empire" star and then an abrupt dismissal of all charges.

TMZ broke the story ... Jussie claimed he was attacked by 2 men near his Chicago apartment in the dead of winter. He said they put a rope around his neck and then poured bleach on him and then left, screaming, "This is MAGA country!"

According to a receipt from the Crafty Beaver Home Center, the rope cost $2.99 and was presumably purchased by the Osundairo brothers. Everyone seems to agree, the brothers are the ones involved in the incident. They say it was staged at Jussie's behest ... Jussie says it was real.

There's no video of the actual incident, but there is a surveillance cam in Jussie's apartment lobby that captured him with a rope around his neck. When cops arrived to interview him more than 40 minutes after the attack the rope was still entwined on his neck.