Tyler Perry Loses $100k Bid on Nipsey Hussle Portrait at Tina Knowles' Gala

Tina Knowles hosted, Beyonce and Jay-Z danced and Tyler Perry came thiiiis close to dropping six-figures for a portrait of Nipsey Hussle. Yeah, it was that kinda party!
Tina and her husband, Richard Lawson, held their annual Wearable Art Gala Saturday night in Santa Monica -- and their guests came ready to shop, especially Tyler. You gotta see the bidding war that erupted over a Nipsey portrait done by Tiffanie Anderson.
Tyler, who received a Trailblazer Award at the gala ... went back and forth with another honoree, Felicia Horowitz -- from less than $50k all the way up to the winning bid. Watch the clip, Tyler had to think it was in the bag when he raised his paddle at $100k. He was wrong.
Meanwhile, Bey, Jay and Blue Ivy were nearby soaking up the 'Lion King' themed event.
Beyonce posted a ton of pics showing off her gown -- totally on point, of course -- and Ivy's ensemble was even more colorful than Mom's.