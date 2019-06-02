Tyler Perry Loses $100k Bid for Nipsey Portrait ... As Bey & Jay Watch

Tyler Perry Loses $100k Bid on Nipsey Hussle Portrait at Tina Knowles' Gala

Tina Knowles hosted, Beyonce and Jay-Z danced and Tyler Perry came thiiiis close to dropping six-figures for a portrait of Nipsey Hussle. Yeah, it was that kinda party!

Tina and her husband, Richard Lawson, held their annual Wearable Art Gala Saturday night in Santa Monica -- and their guests came ready to shop, especially Tyler. You gotta see the bidding war that erupted over a Nipsey portrait done by Tiffanie Anderson.

Tyler, who received a Trailblazer Award at the gala ... went back and forth with another honoree, Felicia Horowitz -- from less than $50k all the way up to the winning bid. Watch the clip, Tyler had to think it was in the bag when he raised his paddle at $100k. He was wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 2, 2019 at 2:21am PDT

Meanwhile, Bey, Jay and Blue Ivy were nearby soaking up the 'Lion King' themed event.

Beyonce posted a ton of pics showing off her gown -- totally on point, of course -- and Ivy's ensemble was even more colorful than Mom's.