DJ Mustard Celebrates 29th Birthday with Pricey Ketchup, Mustard Chain

DJ Mustard Ketchup & Get On My Level With $650k Chain!!!

DJ Mustard treated himself on his birthday ... with some expensive condiments.

The famed producer behind some of hip-hop's sickest beats turned 29 on Wednesday and celebrated with new bling. DJ Mustard commissioned celebrity jeweler Eliantte, who came up with a clever pendant. Over 400 carats of VS diamonds and more than 2 kilos of gold make up a tiny ketchup figurine bottle chasing, naturally, a mustard one.

A bunch of diamonds also make out "10 Summers" on the center of the pendant ... in homage to Mustard's first studio album. Two brand new links designed by Eliantte complete the shiny birthday gift he received last night. The gift wasn't cheap either ... a cool $650k!!!

DJ Mustard -- who earned the stage name because his first name is Dijon (as in Dijon mustard, get it?) -- said the new pendant gives his stage name a whole new meaning. He wrote on Instagram, "Always be mustard, never have to Ketchup."

The hitmaker listed some proud accomplishments ... from winning a Grammy this year to moving "my sister and mom out of the hood" and putting countless of his friends in better positions to take care of their families.

