'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Wants to Bring Jay-Z on the Show

Barbara Corcoran Billionaire Jay-Z, Come Be a Shark!!!

Barbara Corcoran, one of the "Shark Tank" big wigs, says she's got big plans for Jay-Z ... now that he's a freshly minted BILLIONAIRE!!! Just don't ask her about it more than once.

Barb was out Tuesday afternoon in NYC when our photog asked what she thought about Jay's accomplishment -- becoming the first rapper to reach a billion-dollar net worth. She did not knock the hustle ... telling us if anyone deserves it, it's him because of he's so hardworking.

Then, the next logical question -- how 'bout getting him on "Shark Tank"? Barbara tells us plainly ... why the hell not?! She even says she'll put in a good word for him for a future guest spot.

Considering Barbara's rep for a tough-love business mentality, it's no surprise she gave our guy the nunya-beeswax treatment when he tried to dig a little deeper on her recruiting process for Mr. Carter.

Jigga famously rapped he's not a businessman ... he's a business, man. But, watch Babs -- she gave us her own take on business, and minding it!!!