Greg Anthony's Hoops Phenom Son Cole Shows Off Insane Hops

They're gonna need a higher ceiling at the Dean Smith Center for next year ... 'cause Greg Anthony's basketball star son, Cole, put his dunking skills on display on Friday ... and the dude can fly!!!

He may be an ex-NBA player's son, but the North Carolina Tar Heels commit has already made a name for himself ... and if you're watching the video above, you know exactly why.

The 19-year-old was the McDonald's All-American game and Jordan Brand game MVP ... and was easily considered one of the best high school hoopers this past season.

Anthony shows off a plethora of rim shakers -- including off-the-wall and between-the-legs dunks -- and even though it's only June, we're officially excited for next college basketball season.