Trent Reznor My Home's a Moldy, Sewage-Laden Mess ... I'm Suing My Landlord!!!

Trent Reznor Suing Landlord Over Mold, Sewage Leaks, Flooding in His Home

EXCLUSIVE

Trent Reznor claims his landlords did a piss poor job building his home, which is now overrun with mold, sewage leaks and flooding ... and now he's suing the people who collect his rent.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ ... the Nine Inch Nails founder claims the people who constructed his home used crappy materials to build it on the cheap, and he suffered the consequences in the form of a dilapidated residence ... and was forced to get the hell outta there.

In the docs, Trent says there was an electrical fire in his new 5-bed, 8-bath home this January that was caused by mold growing inside the walls, forcing him to shack up in an expensive hotel with his wife and 4 kids.

Trent claims his landlords told him they got rid of the mold and it was safe to move back in, but he says when he went back the place was still a hellhole. Trent says the work they did caused even more problems, because it closed off huge sections of the home.

In the suit, Trent says sewage leaks and flooding were also common occurrences in the house.

Trent claims his landlords are refusing to give him back his security deposit, are balking at paying for his hotel expenses and haven't reimbursed him for some of the rent he paid ... so he's going after them for cash.