Usher's New Tattoo is Definitely a Head Turner Because It's On His Head

Usher doesn't have eyes on the back of his head ... but he DOES have a super sick work of art.

The R&B superstar hooked up with famed L.A. tattoo artist Dillon Forte for his latest masterpiece that apparently required Usher to carve out precious real estate on his dome.

The result's a beaut -- a tat inspired by sacred geometry and an ancient Berber stone that marks the cardinal points in the sky, which allows travelers to find their way across vast distances. World history, look it up.

Usher and Dillon -- who has also worked on Chris Hemsworth and Kat Von D, among others -- met through Jennifer Love Hewitt's hubby, Brian Hallisay. It wasn't long before an introduction was made and the singer sat down for a 3-hour sesh last weekend at Dillon's Sri Yantra Tattoo Studio in Venice.

Ya gotta imagine, given the tat's location, it had to hurt. Probs worth it ... when your head can now count as a masterpiece.