Usher Defends LeBron James, Lakers Fans Need to 'Be Patient'

LeBron James' former boss is going to bat for the NBA superstar -- with Usher telling Lakers Nation to stop riding Bron and "be patient" already!!

Obviously, the Lakers and LeBron are in serious trouble -- they're playing like trash and making the playoffs would take a miracle of biblical proportions.

So, with people like Snoop calling for someone to send the Lakers off on "slave ships" -- we asked Usher, who bought an ownership stake in the Cleveland Cavs in 2005, for his take on Bron.

"Be patient man," Usher told us on his way out of Avra in Bev Hills ... "Sometimes it takes a minute to get in the groove!"

Of course, Usher knows life with and without LeBron in Cleveland -- he celebrated on the court with Bron when the Cavs won the championship in 2016.

Currently, his Cavs (16-48) have a WORSE record than the Lakers (30-34) ... so, he feels L.A.'s pain.

But, is he bitter at LeBron for bouncing out of Cleveland in 2018? Nope. In fact, he couldn't be more complimentary of the guy.

"I'm really happy to see that LeBron is such an amazing player, period," Usher told us ..."Look at his stats."

"And, also too man, even greater than that ... he's an amazing businessman, great entrepreneur. That's what I love about him."