Snoop Dogg On Lakers, 'Get a Slave Ship' and Get 'Em 'Outta Here'

Snoop on Lakers: 'Get a Slave Ship' 'Ship All Them N***as Out'

"Ship all them n***as out. Get a slave ship, and ship all them sorry motherf*ckers the f*ck outta here!"

That's just a tiny piece of Snoop Dogg's weekend rant against the Lakers ... and yeah, dude is PISSED Los Angeles is about to miss the playoffs again this season.

"These sorry mother f*ckers ain't going to do sh*t," Snoop said ... "These goofballs ain't going to do sh*t. They sorry."

Snoop's scorched earth comments came after L.A.'s second loss this weekend -- a 118-109 pounding to the last-place Suns -- when the rapper threw his camera into selfie mode and blasted EVERYONE not named LeBron.

"Somebody gotta go. F*ck this shit. Somebody gotta go. Matter of fact, a lot of n***as gotta go, starting with the coach."

As for his Staples Center tickets ... Snoop says he's so over L.A., he's giving away his box suite seats for just $5!!!!

Think Snoop's overreacting? With losses to the Bucks on Friday and Phoenix on Saturday ... the Lakers are now closer to 13th place in the West than they are to a playoff spot.

Snoop's begging the front office to intervene ... and as part of his rant -- he yelled, "Get LeBron some f*ckin' help!!"

Only 19 games left in the season ... clock is ticking, Magic!!!