Pro Wrestling Stars Getting Divorced 2 Years After Viral In-Ring Engagement

Pro Wrestling Stars Famously Engaged In Ring ... Getting Divorced

EXCLUSIVE

Welp, the pro wrestling stars whose in-ring engagement went viral -- racking up millions of views -- are now getting DIVORCED ... a little more than 3 years after the famous proposal.

Joey Ryan -- aka Joseph Ryan Meehan -- bent the knee and popped the question to Laura James back in February 2016 ... right in the middle of their Finest City Wrestling match in San Diego.

James -- shocked by the moment -- said yes ... and the two were all set to live happily ever after outside of the squared circle.

But, according court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, the couple separated just 11 months after getting married in November 2017 ... and officially filed for divorce Tuesday.

James stated in the docs that the two are callin' it quits because of "irreconcilable differences."

The two are pretty famous in the wrestling world ... Joey Ryan has had matches in the WWE and is well known for his penis finishing move (for real, watch the clip).

As for James ... she's been a star in Lucha VaVOOM and Global Force Wrestling matches for several years.

At least she'll always have the ring ... wrestling ring.