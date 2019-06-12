'Show Me Love' Singer Robin S. 'Memba Her?!

'Show Me Love' Singer Robin S. 'Memba Her?!

New York-born singer Robin S. (real name Robin Stone) was only 30 years old when she shot to fame when her dance jam, "Show Me Love," hit the airwaves in 1993 and made the world move with its infectious groove.

Robin S. also had success on Billboard's Dance Club Songs with the jams, "Luv for Luv" and "What I Do Best" ... also on her "Show Me Love" album on Big Beat and Atlantic records -- solidifying Robin as a singing icon in the '90s club scene.

Robin S. resurfaced last weekend and performed on stage at the 49th annual Boston Pride Festival.

Guess what she looks like now at 57 years old!