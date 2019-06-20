Janelle Monae Star in Stripes ... Lookin' Hot in Cabo

Janelle Monae Shows Off Her Curves in Cabo in Striped Bikini

Janelle Monae showed off her curves on the beach in Mexico this week, but she wasn't the only one ... many moons were on display.

The multi-talented entertainer was spotted partying Tuesday with a big group of friends on the sand in Cabo. Janelle stood out from the pack because of her colorful striped 2-piece bikini -- showing lotsa cake -- and also because ... she's Janelle.

But, to be fair ... her friends are pretty bootyful too, and it looks like the summer drinks and good vibes were flowing.

The "Dirty Computer" singer isn't typically so revealing with her outfits -- on the beach or elsewhere -- but when she goes for it ... it definitely makes you feel something.