Nick Bosa Loved By Pro-Kap Teammate ... There's No Animosity!

49ers' Nick Bosa Loved By Pro-Kaepernick Teammate, There's No Animosity!

EXCLUSIVE

Antone Exum -- a strong Colin Kaepernick supporter and current 49ers DB -- says he has absolutely NO ISSUE with his new teammate, Nick Bosa ... telling TMZ Sports he "loves" the S.F. rookie!!!

Remember, Bosa drew heavy criticism during his time at Ohio State after he called Kaepernick a "clown" and backed Donald Trump when POTUS ripped anthem kneelers.

But Exum tells us Bosa's past political views have had ZERO impact on the locker room so far ... saying, "Man, I love Nick Bosa."

"He actually got me to stop eating eggs!" Exum says.

Antone says he's been able to train with Nick, talk with him and even hang out with him ... and tells us, "He's a good guy."

In fact, Exum says even if their political opinions differ, "There will be no animosity as long as he's rushing that quarterback."

By the way, Antone has a message for Trump ... saying he'd like to come to the White House and sit down with No. 45 to talk out their issues!!!