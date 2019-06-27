A&E Airing 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Marathon in Tribute to Beth Chapman
Beth Chapman is getting a special sendoff from the TV network where she and her husband became icons.
Honchos at A&E tell TMZ ... the network's regular 4-hour block of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" episodes next Monday morning will conclude with onscreen "In memoriam" tributes to Beth.
As you know ... Beth and Duane "Dog" Chapman started their rise to fame back in 2004, when A&E first started airing their first reality show. The series had a long run for eight seasons, became nationally syndicated and even spawned a few spin-offs on other networks.
A&E reps also add, "We are very saddened by the loss of Beth Chapman and our thoughts are with Dog and the entire Chapman family during this difficult time." We're told the network's also planning to schedule a marathon of 'Dog' episodes in coming weeks.
As we've reported ... Beth suffered a choking emergency at her and Dog's home in Hawaii last weekend, and she was placed in a medically-induced coma. Doctors felt placing Beth in a coma gave her the best shot at pulling through, but she was unable to recover and died Wednesday morning.
Beth's fan's have already set up a huge memorial in Hawaii ... and now she's getting another farewell on air.
