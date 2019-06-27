Exclusive TMZ

Beth Chapman is getting a special sendoff from the TV network where she and her husband became icons.

Honchos at A&E tell TMZ ... the network's regular 4-hour block of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" episodes next Monday morning will conclude with onscreen "In memoriam" tributes to Beth.

As you know ... Beth and Duane "Dog" Chapman started their rise to fame back in 2004, when A&E first started airing their first reality show. The series had a long run for eight seasons, became nationally syndicated and even spawned a few spin-offs on other networks.

Everett Collection

A&E reps also add, "We are very saddened by the loss of Beth Chapman and our thoughts are with Dog and the entire Chapman family during this difficult time." We're told the network's also planning to schedule a marathon of 'Dog' episodes in coming weeks.