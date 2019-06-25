Beth Chapman Not Expected to Recover ... Family Sources Say

Beth Chapman is Not Expected to Recover According to Family Sources

EXCLUSIVE

Beth Chapman is not expected to recover and leave the hospital, and the family is preparing for the worst ... family sources tell TMZ.

We've learned Beth's mother has flown from the mainland to Hawaii to be by her daughter's side. Her children and grandchildren -- many of whom live in Hawaii -- are also gathering at Beth's bedside.

As we reported, Beth has been waging a difficult war against stage 4 lung cancer. She was hospitalized Saturday after experiencing difficulty breathing as well as choking. She was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Family sources say there's not a lot that can be done for Beth and at this point, and the family is making medical decisions with the help of her doctors.

Dog posted a pic of Beth's hand as she lay in her hospital bed with freshly painted nails, with the caption, "You all know how she is about HER NAILS!!"

She had been diagnosed with cancer back in 2017 and suffered a recurrence last November. Beth said last month on Mother's Day, "Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that's not for me. So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson."