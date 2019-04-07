Beth Chapman Rushed to Hospital with Breathing Issues ... In Wake of Cancer Battle

Exclusive Details

Beth Chapman was rushed to a hospital after experiencing serious breathing difficulties, this in the middle of her cancer battle ... but whatever triggered resolved itself for her to return home.

TMZ has confirmed, Beth was in Hawaii Saturday when it became apparent she needed medical help.

We broke the story ... Beth underwent emergency surgery last November to remove a life-threatening blockage in her throat. Doctors discovered her throat cancer had returned. At the time she was having difficulty breathing, which is what triggered her trip to the hospital. We don't know if Saturday's emergency is related, but the symptoms seem consistent.

Beth is undergoing chemo, which she started in January.

Beth vowed after her diagnosis, "I've never been a victim and I won't let cancer beat me."

When she had her surgery, her lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told us Beth's condition was serious.

As for the latest emergency, UsWeekly was the first to report the story. Sources connected to Beth tell TMZ, she now "home and doing fine." Doctors confirm Saturday's breathing difficulties were a complication from her cancer treatments.