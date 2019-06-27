Giants Rookie Deandre Baker Surprises Mom With New Bentley, 'Stop Crying!'

Play video content Breaking News

NY Giants rookie Deandre Baker just scored his first touchdown as a pro ... he bought his mom a new Bentley with his newfound NFL money -- AND SHE LOVED IT!!!!

Mama Baker had been driving around in a Nissan ... but when Deandre showed up with the new white whip and a big bow Wednesday -- she started bawling.

You can see in the clip she's shocked ... and the new Giants defensive back has to tell her repeatedly to "stop crying!"

"I Told Mama We Straight..." Deandre said of the gift ... "Remember We Use To Be In A Nissan... Watched Her Struggle And Sacrifice To Make Sure I’m Straight ...Now It’s My Turn To Take Care Her."

Unclear the price of Baker's new Bentley -- most cost in the $200,000 range -- but Deandre can certainly afford it, he signed a 4-year rookie deal worth $10.5 MILLION!!

As for the start of Deandre's career ... it kicks off on Aug. 8 with a preseason game against the Jets -- and we know Mom's going to have a comfortable ride to MetLife Stadium that day!!!

Baker was the #30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after a stellar career at the University of Georgia.