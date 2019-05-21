Lil Nas X Buys Billy Ray a Maserati ... Gonna Postmates 'Til I Can't No More!!!

Lil Nas X Postmates 'Old Town Road' Partner Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati

Lil Nas X is showing the love to his country counterpart on "Old Town Road" ... by delivering him a seriously stylish whip for that ride down Rodeo.

The rapper and Postmates devotee wanted to get Billy Ray Cyrus a gift as a token of appreciation for his support on X's track ... so he utilized the delivery service to make it happen.

Yes, Postmates can even deliver a Maserati sports car.

Lil Nas -- dressed in cowboy boots and a matte black hat -- surprised the country star at his L.A.-area home Monday night, and Billy Ray was stoked. The 2 then hopped in the Maserati GranTurismo Convertible to take it for a spin, and according to Cyrus ... they might still be cruising.

No word if they'll hit up Old Town Road.

BTW -- the 'OTR' remix featuring Cyrus has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh week, and the new music vid's already approaching 50 million views. The Maserati appears in the vid ... and now it sits in Billy Ray's driveway.