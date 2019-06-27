Kawhi Leonard Takes Talents to Barbados, Rides Floaty Boat With GF

Kawhi Leonard's next move ain't staying in Toronto or moving to L.A. ... he's cruisin' through Barbados on a floaty boat with his girlfriend, Kishele Shipley ... and TMZ Sports has the pics!!

All eyes are on the 27-year-old NBA superstar with free agency around the corner ... with reports saying he could either stay with the Raptors or take his talents back to his home state of California to play for the Clippers or Lakers.

But, before the Finals MVP makes that decision, he took his family out to the Caribbean for an adventurous getaway filled with fun boat rides, snorkeling and picnics.

Kawhi's had a tough time containing his emotions ever since the Raps beat the Warriors to win its first championship in franchise history ... and he couldn't keep a straight face as he zoomed through the water on a Great Big Marble boat.

Enjoy the R&R, Kawhi ... you deserve it. But, uh ... please decide soon. We're waiting.