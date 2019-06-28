MLB's Brian Dozier Twerks On Nationals Staffer For Pregame Pump Up
6/28/2019 7:02 AM PDT
How did Brian Dozier get pumped up for the Nationals game against the Marlins on Thursday??
TWERK! TWERK! TWERK! TWERK! TWERK!
The Washington second baseman was clearly feeling a little frisky in Miami before the final game of the Nats-Marlins series ... so he decided to back that thang up on a Nats staffer!!
Brian Dozier getting LOOSE pregame pic.twitter.com/8M9FhQ4CX7— Andrew Damelin (@Transition_D) June 28, 2019 @Transition_D
Unclear why ... but the video is hilarious -- Dozier does a secret handshake and dance with Victor Robles, then turns his hat backward and decides to twerk it out!!
The best part? Washington's staffer plays along ... and slaps a big ole' handful of booty!!!
Seems the pregame twerkfest worked out for Dozier and the squad ... he went 2-for-4 and the Nats beat the Marlins, 8-5.
You know what that means for superstitious baseball players?!? Pregame twerkfests must continue this weekend in the series against Detroit!!!
