MLB's Brian Dozier Twerks On Nationals Staffer For Pregame Pump Up

MLB's Brian Dozier Twerks On Nationals Staffer ... For Pregame Pump Up

6/28/2019 7:02 AM PDT
Breaking News

How did Brian Dozier get pumped up for the Nationals game against the Marlins on Thursday??

TWERK! TWERK! TWERK! TWERK! TWERK!

The Washington second baseman was clearly feeling a little frisky in Miami before the final game of the Nats-Marlins series ... so he decided to back that thang up on a Nats staffer!!

Unclear why ... but the video is hilarious -- Dozier does a secret handshake and dance with Victor Robles, then turns his hat backward and decides to twerk it out!!

The best part? Washington's staffer plays along ... and slaps a big ole' handful of booty!!!

Seems the pregame twerkfest worked out for Dozier and the squad ... he went 2-for-4 and the Nats beat the Marlins, 8-5.

You know what that means for superstitious baseball players?!? Pregame twerkfests must continue this weekend in the series against Detroit!!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

7 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.