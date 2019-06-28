Megan Rapinoe Scores Goal ... After Trump Criticism

Breaking News

Big statement from Megan Rapinoe ... who just let her FEET do the talking after criticism from Donald Trump -- scoring a goal in the first 5 minutes of Team USA's big game against France.

Remember, Trump told Rapinoe to focus on winning rather than criticizing the President -- after Rapinoe was quoted saying she would not go to the "f*cking White House" if Team USA wins the World Cup.

Fast Forward to Friday's game against France ... where Rapinoe hit a brilliant goal during a free kick from outside the box (and deep in traffic) to take a 1-0 lead over France.

Rapinoe has scored the last 3 goals for the U.S. in the World Cup tournament. She has 48 goals in international play.

#Beast!

