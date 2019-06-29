Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Gifted 'Archie' Jersey at Yankees Game in London

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son is a newly-minted New York Yankees fan -- all because the team took the time to make him a jersey while playing across the pond.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex crashed the Yankees-Red Sox game Saturday in London, where the two rivals are facing off this weekend for an historic two-game series ... the first to ever be played in Europe. Who better to invite than the Royal couple, right???

The Red Sox gave MM and PH a team onesie, which was cute ... but it didn't really hold a candle to the Yankees' gift -- a custom baby jersey, with Archie's name on the back.

If you watch Meghan's reaction here, there's no comparison ... Yankees took the cake with that thoughtful gesture. The onesie's cool and all, but c'mon ... make a jersey, fellas.

Anyway, Archie wasn't with his mom and dad at the game -- at nearly two months old, the newborn's probably at home soaking up some ZZZs. Not to worry though -- his parents made sure he was well-represented at the MLB event.