Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Gifted 'Archie' Jersey at Yankees Game in London
6/29/2019 11:54 AM PDT
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son is a newly-minted New York Yankees fan -- all because the team took the time to make him a jersey while playing across the pond.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex crashed the Yankees-Red Sox game Saturday in London, where the two rivals are facing off this weekend for an historic two-game series ... the first to ever be played in Europe. Who better to invite than the Royal couple, right???
The Red Sox gave MM and PH a team onesie, which was cute ... but it didn't really hold a candle to the Yankees' gift -- a custom baby jersey, with Archie's name on the back.
There’s video too! How cool is this! #royals #yankees #redsox #princehaery #meghamarkle pic.twitter.com/csihthSR81— Meredith Marakovits (@M_Marakovits) June 29, 2019 @M_Marakovits
If you watch Meghan's reaction here, there's no comparison ... Yankees took the cake with that thoughtful gesture. The onesie's cool and all, but c'mon ... make a jersey, fellas.
Anyway, Archie wasn't with his mom and dad at the game -- at nearly two months old, the newborn's probably at home soaking up some ZZZs. Not to worry though -- his parents made sure he was well-represented at the MLB event.
Regarding the game ... go Yanks!!! That's what Archie would say after today, probably.
