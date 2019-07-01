L.A. Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Found Dead In Texas at 27

Breaking News Getty

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in Texas on Monday morning, the team has announced.

The 27-year-old had just pitched against the Oakland A's on Saturday. The team is currently in Texas to play the Rangers.

Details surrounding his death are unclear. Major League Baseball has canceled Monday night's game as a result.

The Angels issued a statement saying, "It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas."

"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has released a statement, saying "“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues."

"We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”