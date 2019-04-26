ScHoolboy Q State of the L.A. Angels Address ... 'Get Some Pitching!!!'

ScHoolboy Q Rips Los Angeles Angels, 'Get Some Pitching Already!'

EXCLUSIVE

The Los Angeles Angels are dead last in the AL West right now ... and here's Halos superfan ScHoolboy Q to passionately explain what needs to happen to turn things around!!

"Get some pitching," the "Numb Numb Juice" rapper told TMZ Sports out in NYC on Thursday.

"You can't win if you can't strike nobody out and stop walking people and then people hit the sh*t over the f*cking gate."

Q is a MASSIVE Angels fan -- he's even thrown out the ceremonial first pitch!!

Man of the Year for sure. @ScHoolboyQ looking good tHrowing out tHat first pitcH! pic.twitter.com/FugngH1Gva — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 11, 2018

Q's got a point -- the Angels' team ERA is one of the worst in the league with nearly 5 runs allowed per game.

L.A.'s 2-8 in their last 10 games -- they'll have to make it all season without their superstar pitcher Shohei Ohtani ... and the players ain't the only guys missing him.

BTW -- Q just dropped his new album, "CrasH Talk" on Friday ... and if you're a rap fan, it would behoove you to check it out.