Chloe Grace Moretz Intruder Returns to Her House After Arrest

Chloe Grace Moretz's family got another unwelcome visit from the same exact guy who knocked on her door the day before -- and he did it right after walking out of jail.

According to law enforcement sources, the 18-year-old man who'd driven to Chloe's L.A.-area home Sunday night to hop the gate and knock on her door (only to get arrested shortly afterward) ... got hauled back to jail AGAIN just a few short hours after getting released.

We're told he got out of jail, the first time, at 5:36 PM ... and got rearrested at 8:45 PM Monday.

TMZ broke the story ... cops discovered the guy sitting in his car outside of Chloe's crib after he'd just walked to the front door and asked her family if she was home.

He was booked for misdemeanor trespassing at first -- but after Monday's second arrest, he's now facing felony stalking charges.

We're told the dude pretty much did the same thing he did Sunday -- going to Chloe's place, hopping the gate and knocking on the door, asking for Chloe ... and getting the same treatment from people inside.

We're told this time officers found the man a couple blocks away from Chloe's house and picked him up on-site.