L.A. Angels Holding Press Conference On Tyler Skaggs Death (Live Stream)

So many questions remain surrounding the mysterious death of 27-year-old Tyler Skaggs ... and now the L.A. Angels are about to hold a press conference to shed some light on the situation.

Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus, General Manager Billy Eppler and president John Carpino will all address the media at 2:30 PM PT ... and we'll be live streaming the whole thing.

The Angels have put up Skaggs' jersey as a backdrop for the press conference.

As we previously reported, Skaggs was found unconscious in his Texas hotel room where the team was staying around 2:20 PM on Monday ... and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

There's been a lot of speculation about how Skaggs died -- but so far, officials have not released a cause of death.

The Medical Examiner has said there were no obvious signs of suicide or foul play. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning but no word on the results. Toxicology results could take 4 to 6 weeks to come back.

Skaggs had just pitched 2 days before his death -- logging 5 strikeouts in 4.5 innings against the Oakland A's.