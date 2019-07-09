Amber Portwood's BF Files for Custody of Child After Her Arrest

Exclusive TMZ

Amber Portwood's boyfriend and baby daddy wants an emergency hearing to get sole custody of their child ... according to new legal docs.

Andrew Glennon filed docs Tuesday seeking custody of their 1-year-old son, James, following Amber's arrest last weekend for domestic battery.

We broke the story ... Portwood was arrested Friday in Indianapolis just before 6 AM. According to police, Andrew claimed she assaulted him around 2 AM during a heated argument, but more importantly, while he was holding James.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Dispatch audio of the incident reveals Andrew claimed his and little James' lives were in danger. According to the police report we obtained, he texted an officer that very thing and added, "I need help."

The report says Andrew told cops Portwood hit him with her shoe on the right side of his neck, causing pain and abrasions. An officer saw the marks on his neck and took photos for evidence. Andrew said James was unharmed.

According to the report, Andrew told officers this was not the first time she had struck him, and added Amber threatened to physically harm him countless times.

Portwood allegedly admitted hitting her baby daddy, but said it was lightly on his shoulder -- and also claimed she only did it because he was recording her.