Ja Rule's Motion to Dismiss Fyre Fest Fraud Suit Falls Short

Exclusive TMZ

Ja Rule remains on the hook for allegedly defrauding thousands of Fyre Fest ticket buyers after shooting his shot with the judge ... and coming up short.

Ja had filed a motion to dismiss the class action lawsuit filed by Fyre ticketholders and attendees in which they claim he lied through his teeth with social media posts promoting the legendarily doomed music fest.

The good news for Ja is the judge agreed with him that several of the allegedly fraudulent social media posts either could not be attributed to him, or don't constitute fraud.

However, the judge did rule the case can go forward based on one of Ja's tweets. On April 27, 2017 -- the day before Fyre was supposed to begin -- he tweeted, "The stage is set!!! In less than 24 hours, the first annual Fyre Festival begins. #festivallife."

Of course, that is not what happened. Not even close. Unless you're a lover of cheese sandwiches.

In docs, the judge notes the plaintiffs claim several performers had been told by Ja and other Fyre organizers not to attend by the time of Ja's tweet. The plaintiffs also claim Ja knew by then Frye did not have promised amenities in place.