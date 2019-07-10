Michelle Obama Rents Amazing L.A. Home
Michelle Obama Rents Amazing Hollywood Hills Home
7/10/2019 2:19 PM PT
Michelle Obama is leading the Hollywood life ... at least she did for a day, because TMZ has learned she rented one of the most exclusive and amazing homes in all of the Hollywood Hills.
Real estate sources tell TMZ, the former First Lady rented the home, which is up for sale for $23 million, this past Monday and Tuesday. It's new construction ... aside from a rental here and there, it's never been lived in.
The house has spectacular views of the city. It's called Shark House because there's a tank inside with a bunch of them.
Our sources say there was "incredible security" present ... the owner had to have all security cameras turned off.
One realtor, who's very well connected in the area, tells TMZ the buzz is that Michelle might be scoping out the neighborhood and/or that particular house to set down roots. Now that she and the former Prez are empty nesters, there's nothing keeping them in D.C., and L.A. makes a lot of sense given their recent Netflix deal and other entertainment projects.
