Titans Coach Mike Vrabel Says He'd Cut His Penis Off For a Super Bowl Win
Titans Coach Mike Vrabel I'd Cut My Penis Off ... For Super Bowl Win
7/11/2019 11:53 AM PT
How badly does Mike Vrabel wanna win the Super Bowl?? Well ... the Tennessee Titans head coach says he's fully prepared to part ways with his Johnson in exchange for a championship!!
Okay, full disclosure -- pretty confident the dude was kidding .... but he definitely said it and now it's on the internet forever and there's nothing he can do to take it back.
So ... how'd we get here?? Vrabel was talking with his players, Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast ... when he was asked if he'd make the ultimate sacrifice and chop off his dong in exchange for his first ring as a head coach.
"Been married 20 years ... yeah, probably," Vrabel says.
Remember ... Vrabel won 3 Super Bowls with Tom Brady and the Patriots. But, in the coach's eyes, it's different because he won them as a player ... not a coach.
"You guys will be married for 20 years one day. You won’t need it."
And, how would Vrabel's wife, Jen, handle it??
"She’d be like do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?"
The whole exchange is incredible ... and you gotta give props to the guy for being so open throughout the interview.
14 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.