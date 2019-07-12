Alleged R. Kelly Victim Joycelyn Savage's Parents Searching for Her

Exclusive TMZ

The parents of Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly's alleged victims, are desperate to get in touch with her and take care of her ... and say they won't feel any sort of relief until they do.

Tim and Jonjelyn tell TMZ ... Kelly's latest arrest on federal sex crimes and racketeering hasn't made them feel vindicated yet, because they're focused on finding their daughter, and so far have been unsuccessful.

The parents say they were in Chicago recently and went with cops to Kelly's Trump Tower residence to do a welfare check on Joycelyn ... but she wasn't there anymore. They have no idea where she is, but hope to contact her soon through Kelly's people, possibly his spokesperson, Darrell Johnson.

Speaking of Johnson, the Savages were back in Atlanta Friday morn for his news conference on Kelly's arrest, and shortly before he spoke to us ... Tim interrupted Darrell and demanded to know where Joycelyn's at. It seems he's open to disclosing the info, but we'll see.

Tim and Jonjelyn say they're eager to set up a meeting with their daughter and get her the help she needs ... and they're ready to hop on another plane ASAP to make it happen.

As we reported ... federal prosecutors want to keep Kelly behind bars until his trial, because they say he's a flight risk and a danger to the community, and they fear he'll obstruct justice by intimidating potential witnesses.