Soulja Boy Getting Out of Jail 146 Days Early

The time is quickly approaching for Soulja Boy to turn his swag on again ... he's getting out of jail way early.

According to jail records ... the rapper's set to be released today, after just a little more than 3 months locked up, despite being sentenced to 240 days for a probation violation. Do the math ... that's 146 days of early freedom.

The L.A. Sheriff's Dept. tells us Soulja is getting sprung early thanks to a combination of good behavior, time served and overcrowding.

We broke the story ... SB was hit with a sentence of 240 days in jail and 265 days of community service for violating his probation in April.

The judge said he failed to do his court-ordered community service and even conspired to falsify evidence saying he had completed it ... on top of feds finding ammunition at his home in February, another big no-no.

The good news -- while Soulja was locked up, his kidnapping case was rejected by prosecutors.