Soulja Boy's Home Burglarized While He's in Jail, Cash and Jewelry Stolen

Soulja Boy﻿'s home was burglarized a few days after he was thrown in jail for a probation violation ... and the suspects allegedly used his stolen iPhone to brag about the crime on social media.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a caretaker for Soulja Boy's Agoura Hills home called police Monday night to report a burglary. We're told thieves made off with tons of jewelry, cash, a phone and other personal items.

Sources close to Soulja Boy tell us the stolen jewelry is worth over $500,000 -- a mix of chains, earrings and luxury watches ... and the burglars cleaned out the safe in his room, stealing another $100,000 in cash.

We're told the thieves broke into Soulja's home shortly after we first reported the rapper was back in custody after violating his probation.

And, get this ... cops say a group of 5 men went on Soulja's IG Live bragging about the theft, and police believe these are their burglary suspects -- and they gained access to SB's Instagram through his stolen phone.

We're told the men from the video have also been reaching out to Soulja's celebrity friends ... telling them they're his new artists, claiming Soulja wants their music video posted on the celebs' IG accounts and hounding them for features.

And, because Soulja's behind bars, we're told he hasn't heard a single thing about the burglary.