Porn Star Peter North Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Wife

Exclusive

Peter North -- one of the biggest male performers in adult film history -- keeps getting arrested for beating the hell out of his wife, and now she's getting court ordered protection from him.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the porn legend was arrested TWICE for domestic violence -- first on June 5 and again on the 15th -- after cops say he roughed up his wife in their Newport Beach, CA home.

North's wife filed for a restraining order and according to the docs ... he tossed her into a wall, leaving her with a concussion in the most recent alleged attack. He was arrested, but released after his bail was set at $50k.

She claims he attacked again 10 days later ... throwing her to the ground, choking her and slamming her head against the floor.

Sadly, this is nothing new according to North's spouse, who claims she's been the victim of approximately 20 instances of domestic violence -- suffering concussions, broken bones, cuts, memory loss and ongoing emotional and physical trauma.